iPhone 16 Series to Launch in Indonesia on April 11

iPhone 16 series will go on sale in Indonesia starting April 11, 2025. This comes after the company resolved issues related to local manufacturing requirements that had previously led to a ban on iPhone sales in the country since October 2024.

The ban was imposed because Apple did not meet Indonesia’s local content rules, which require at least 40% of smartphone components to be made locally. After months of discussions, Apple agreed to invest over $300 million in Indonesia. This includes setting up manufacturing facilities and a research and development center, which satisfied the government and led to the lifting of the ban.

The iPhone 16 series will include options such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16e. All models will be available through official sales channels in Indonesia.

Apple’s investment plan includes building a factory in Batam for AirTags and another in Bandung for producing mesh fabric. The company also plans to expand its developer training programs across the country. This launch marks an important step for Apple as it looks to grow its presence in Indonesia, a large market with many users in Southeast Asia.

