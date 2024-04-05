iPhone 16 Ulta-Thin Bezel Design Is Reportedly Causing Production Problems

It appears that the purportedly new, ultra-thin bezel design of the iPhone 16 is causing some production issues. It’s difficult for manufacturers to make displays that live up to Apple’s expectations.

According to a report by The Elec, no manufacturer has been able to match Apple’s exacting quality standards when producing these new display panels for the iPhone 16. Even the titans of the tech display industry, LG Display and Samsung Display, are having difficulty producing these panels.

It appears that Apple’s new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology is causing the production issue. It all comes down to narrowing the bezel of the iPhone 16, which complicates the production process.

According to Sisa Journale, Apple is discussing bending circuits, which is causing everyone to worry about their phones overheating. To keep the temperatures down, Apple and its merry suppliers are developing some heat-controlled heat dissipation technology.

The Elec also notes that Apple is planning to introduce four more OLED screens with the iPhone 16 lineup. This is because the ordinary iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will remain 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches in size, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to be ever so slightly larger than the current versions, measuring 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively.

This news comes days after a leak detailed that the iPhone 16 will come with new color options, thinner bezels, and a vertical camera bump. Apple will likely reveal the iPhone 16 lineup during its customary September keynote. Despite the Taiwan Earthquake, TSMC is positive that there will be no delay in the shipments of the iPhone 16 Pro models.

While Apple might not have to worry about the chips, thanks to TSMC’s assurance, the ultra-thin bezel design of the iPhone 16’s display may cause an issue.

