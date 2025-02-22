iPhone 16e Goes on Sale

Apple’s latest iPhone model, the iPhone 16e, is set to go on sale on Friday, February 28, 2025. Pre-orders for the device began on Friday, February 21, 2025.

The iPhone 16e will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. It comes in two elegant matte finishes – black and white. The device has the A18 chip for fast performance, Apple Intelligence, a 48MP Fusion camera with integrated 2x Telephoto, improved battery life, Face ID, and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Consumers can purchase the iPhone 16e through Apple’s official stores, e-commerce platforms, and authorized retail partners across India. The device is being assembled in India from the outset, catering to both domestic consumers and international exports. This completes Apple’s localization of production for the entire iPhone 16 series in India.

Those interested in buying the iPhone 16e should check Apple’s official website or authorized retailers for the most up-to-date information on availability and any launch offers. The release of the iPhone 16e adds to Apple’s range of smartphones, giving consumers more choices in the premium segment.

This launch goes well with Apple’s strategy to expand its presence in the Indian market. By manufacturing the device locally, Apple aims to meet the growing demand for its products in India and use the country as an export hub. The iPhone 16e’s release also strengthens Apple’s position in the competitive smartphone market, offering users a new option with improved features and performance.

More here.