iPhone 16e Has a Better Battery Backup Than iPhone 16, and More

Apple’s new iPhone 16E has an impressive battery life and other notable improvements. The device, priced at $599, is positioned as a more affordable option compared to its higher-end counterparts.

The iPhone 16E’s battery performance stands out, surpassing even the more expensive iPhone 16 model. In CNET’s video streaming battery test, the 16E didn’t lose any charge after an hour, while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 both dropped to 97% in the same test.

The reviewer used the phone for six days and only needed to charge it three times, despite heavy usage, including camera tests, running Apple Intelligence tools, and playing graphics-intensive games.

Apple claims the iPhone 16E can provide up to 26 hours of video playback, 21 hours of streamed video playback, and 90 hours of audio playback.

The phone supports 20W wired charging and 7.5W Qi wireless charging. Using a 30-watt wall charger, the 16E went from empty to 59% in 30 minutes.

The reviewer states that the iPhone 16E can easily last through a full day on a single charge, and depending on usage, it might even last a day and a half before needing to be plugged in.

The new phone runs on Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. However, the 16E version has four GPU cores instead of five. Despite this difference, the device handles everyday tasks, gaming, and video editing without issues.

Camera-wise, the iPhone 16E has a single 48-megapixel rear camera. While it lacks the ultrawide lens found on pricier models, it takes high-quality photos, even in low-light conditions using night mode.

The iPhone 16E’s design is similar to recent Apple phones, featuring a 6.1-inch screen with a notch for the selfie camera and FaceID technology. It lacks the Dynamic Island found on newer models but offers a textured matte finish on the back, giving it a premium look.

One unique aspect of the iPhone 16E is its modem. It’s the first Apple phone to use the company’s in-house C1 modem, which performed well in call quality and 5G connectivity tests.

The new device runs on iOS 18 and includes many of Apple’s best software features, including emergency satellite connectivity. While it may not have every bell and whistle of its pricier siblings, it offers a good balance of features at its price point.