iPhone 16e: Here’s the Color and Storage People Are Choosing

It’s one thing to pick a phone based on specs, and it’s another to decide on the color and storage. Let’s be honest, that’s what you’ll be stuck with for the next few years. Some people go for classic shades that age well, while others want something bold that stands out. And when it comes to storage, the debate is always the same: is 128GB enough, or will you regret not getting more?

With the iPhone 16e now shipping out, trends are starting to emerge on which colors and storage options people are actually buying. Here’s what we’re seeing so far.

What Are the Most Popular iPhone 16e Colors?

Photo credit: Apple

Apple kept things simple with the iPhone 16e, offering just two color options: Black and White. While this may seem limited compared to the iPhone 16 lineup, it reflects Apple’s approach to positioning the 16e as a practical, no-frills device.

Of the two, Black is currently the more popular choice. It hides smudges and scratches better, so it’ll still look clean after months of use.

However, white has its own appeal. It offers a more modern, minimalist aesthetic that pairs well with different cases and accessories. That said, lighter colors tend to show dirt and yellowing over time, which could sway some buyers toward the Black model.

The lack of vibrant options like Blue, Pink, or even Product(RED) means buyers will have to rely on cases for customization. Still, for those who prefer a timeless, monochrome design, Apple’s decision to keep it simple might be a plus.

What Are the Most Chosen iPhone 16e Storage Options?

Apple offers the iPhone 16e in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB—a surprising move considering past budget-friendly iPhones often had fewer options. But which one makes the most sense?

For most buyers, 256GB hits the sweet spot. It offers enough space for apps, photos, and videos without creeping into Pro model pricing.

The 128GB base model is the most affordable, but with games and camera files getting larger, it could feel cramped sooner than expected.

On the other hand, 512GB seems overkill unless you’re shooting tons of ProRes videos or downloading entire media libraries. Given the price jump between tiers, most users will likely settle on 256GB as the best balance of storage and value.

What iPhone 16e Storage and Color Should You Get?

All that said, buying a phone based on trends isn’t always the smartest move. Just because a certain storage option or color is popular doesn’t mean it’s the right fit for you. It’s better to reassess your needs—consider how much storage you actually use, whether you care about resale value, and if the iPhone 16e is even the best choice for you.

And before making a decision, it’s also worth looking into whether skipping the iPhone 16e entirely might be the better move.