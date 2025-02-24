iPhone 16e Release Date: When Will It Officially Go on Sale?

Apple revealed the new device on February 19, 2025, and pre-orders began on Friday, February 21, 2025. Apple has also announced that the iPhone 16e release date will go on sale on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip, features Apple Intelligence, and includes a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system, all at a price point of $599. This pricing strategy is part of Apple’s broader effort to expand its market share, especially in regions where affordability is a key factor, such as China and India. Despite being more expensive than previous budget models like the iPhone SE, the iPhone 16e is positioned to attract users who want access to Apple’s latest technology without the premium price tag of flagship models.

The new model goes well with Apple's strategy of catering to different market segments. It gives consumers a chance to experience Apple's latest technology without the premium price tag of the flagship models.

Customers in the US and other countries can purchase the iPhone 16e through Apple’s official website, Apple stores, and authorized retailers starting February 28, 2025.

Are you planning to upgrade (or downgrade) to iPhone 16e? If yes, would you prefer to wait for the reviews to come in, or are you ready to jump on the very first day, i.e., February 28? If not, here’s why you shouldn’t buy it.

