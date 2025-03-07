iPhone 16e Sales So Far: Is It a Hit or a Miss?

What comes to mind when you think of an iPhone? For some, it’s a status symbol. For others, it’s overhyped. But whether you love or hate it, one thing is certain: it’s expensive. Apple has been steadily adding premium features to non-Pro models, but prices have also been going up. That is, until the iPhone 16e—it’s Apple’s obvious attempt to appeal to budget-conscious buyers without compromising (too much) on hardware.

Whether it’s a hit or a miss, however, is an entirely different thing. Here’s what you need to know about how Apple fans and critics are responding to the new iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 16E at a Glance

Photo credit: Apple

The iPhone 16e is Apple’s latest attempt to offer a more budget-friendly option within the iPhone 16 lineup. It keeps the essentials—A16 Bionic chip, Dynamic Island, and a solid dual-camera system—but makes a few compromises to hit a lower price point. Here’s a quick overview:

Display 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display Processor A18 chip Camera Single 48MP rear camera with 2x optical zoom Design Edge-to-edge display with Face ID Connectivity USB-C port Apple Intelligence Supports Apple Intelligence

How Is the iPhone 16e Being Received?

The iPhone 16e is getting a mixed reception, and a lot of it comes down to regional differences. In markets where Apple holds strong brand loyalty (e.g., the U.S. and Europe) the 16e is seen as a decent mid-range option. Big-box stores and carriers are also making it an easy upgrade.

However, in price-sensitive regions like China and India, early reports suggest that sales are underwhelming. Consumers there are either sticking to older iPhones or switching to premium Android models that offer better specs for the price.

Critics argue that the iPhone 16e feels like a rebranded iPhone 15 rather than a meaningful new release. It lacks standout features like Always-On Display and the absence of a telephoto lens. They’re hard to ignore when competitors are pushing higher refresh rates and faster charging at similar prices.

Still, for buyers who just want an iPhone with modern software support and Dynamic Island, it’s doing just enough to stay relevant.

What the iPhone 16e Gets Right and Where It Falls Short

The iPhone did well in these areas:

Lower Price Without Too Many Sacrifices: Apple finally delivers a more budget-friendly iPhone that isn’t totally outdated. The 16e boasts a modern design, dual cameras, and solid battery life.

Apple finally delivers a more budget-friendly iPhone that isn’t totally outdated. The 16e boasts a modern design, dual cameras, and solid battery life. A16 Bionic Chip for Flagship Performance: Unlike past budget models, the iPhone 16e runs on the same A16 chip as the iPhone 15 Pro. This chipset makes it faster and more efficient for different tasks, e.g., gaming, multitasking, and video editing.

Unlike past budget models, the iPhone 16e runs on the same A16 chip as the iPhone 15 Pro. This chipset makes it faster and more efficient for different tasks, e.g., gaming, multitasking, and video editing. Dynamic Island for a Premium Feel: Previously exclusive to Pro models, Dynamic Island adds a sleek way to manage notifications, calls, and background activities.

Previously exclusive to Pro models, Dynamic Island adds a sleek way to manage notifications, calls, and background activities. Lighter and Easier to Handle: Compared to the iPhone 16 and Pro models, the iPhone 16e is more compact and lightweight. You’ll find it easier to carry around in one hand.

Of course, it also has its downsides. Here’s where the iPhone 16e fell short:

LCD Display Instead of OLED: The LCD screen lacks the deep blacks and vibrant colors of OLED panels found on the iPhone 16 and Pro models.

The LCD screen lacks the deep blacks and vibrant colors of OLED panels found on the iPhone 16 and Pro models. Limited to 128GB Storage: There’s no 256GB or 512GB option, so heavy users might run out of space quickly.

There’s no 256GB or 512GB option, so heavy users might run out of space quickly. No Telephoto Lens or Camera Upgrades: The dual-camera system remains unchanged, with no optical zoom or major computational photography enhancements.

The dual-camera system remains unchanged, with no optical zoom or major computational photography enhancements. 60Hz Refresh Rate Feels Dated: Scrolling and animations aren’t as smooth as Pro models with 120Hz ProMotion, which might be noticeable for users coming from newer iPhones.

Is the iPhone 16e Worth It?

The iPhone 16e sits in a weird spot. It’s Apple’s most affordable way to get a modern iPhone, but the trade-offs make it feel more like a repackaged older model than a true budget breakthrough.

That said, it’s not a total miss. In regions where carrier deals and financing options are more accessible, the iPhone 16e makes sense for those who just want an iPhone without paying for Pro-level features. If you’re looking for long-term value, though, stretching your budget for the iPhone 16, or even a discounted iPhone 15, might be the smarter move.