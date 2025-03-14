iPhone 16e Users Face Bluetooth Audio Glitches, Fix Expected in iOS 18.4

In the two weeks since the iPhone 16e launched, some early adopters of the device have experienced a Bluetooth audio issue. According to complaints from affected users across the Apple Support Community, Reddit, and X, audio being streamed from an iPhone 16e to a Bluetooth speaker periodically stutters or cuts out. It is unclear how widespread the problem is.

One affected user said the issue has persisted even after updating the iPhone 16e to iOS 18.3.2, released earlier this week. It is unclear if the issue is or will be resolved in iOS 18.4, which is currently in beta and will be released in April.

Some affected users said the issue appears to arise when the iPhone 16e is connected to multiple Bluetooth accessories simultaneously. Given that some of the affected users have contacted Apple’s support representatives about this issue, hopefully, the company is aware of the problem and working on a fix, which should arrive in a future software update.

The exact cause of the problem remains unknown, but users have attempted various troubleshooting methods, including unpairing some Bluetooth connections and disabling unnecessary Bluetooth devices. Factory resetting the device has proven ineffective for those who have tried it.

Some users have reported that installing the iOS 18.4 beta has resolved the issue. This may mean that a fix will be included in the upcoming stable release of iOS 18.4, set to be available in April 2025.

For affected users, it is recommended to report the issue to Apple Support to ensure it’s officially documented. Those comfortable with the risks associated with beta software might consider installing the iOS 18.4 beta. As a temporary workaround, users can try disconnecting unnecessary Bluetooth devices when using audio.

The iPhone 16e Bluetooth audio issue is undoubtedly frustrating for users, but it appears that a solution is in the works and should be available soon. Users are advised to stay tuned for official updates from Apple regarding this matter.

Sources