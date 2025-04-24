iPhone 17 Air Leak Highlights Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Yet

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air might be the slimmest iPhone the company has ever built. A new design leak suggests the device is barely thicker than its side buttons—an unprecedented step in Apple’s design evolution.

Images shared by Sonny Dickson show four dummy units for the expected iPhone 17 lineup. While the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models look familiar in shape and size, the standout is the iPhone 17 Air. Its ultra-thin profile puts it well below the iPhone 15 and even slimmer than what’s expected from the iPhone 16.

Take a look at the sides of the iPhone 17 dummy — the Air model is unbelievably thin. pic.twitter.com/ixadQHuxK5 — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 24, 2025

Viewed from the side, the dummy unit appears almost flush with the sleep/wake and volume buttons. That detail alone makes the iPhone 17 Air unlike anything Apple has released so far.

This extreme thinness also hints at a lighter build. If the final product matches the leaked model, the iPhone 17 Air could become one of the lightest iPhones ever—something Apple fans who prioritize sleek design will notice immediately.

Potential Drawbacks in Weight Balance

However, the design isn’t without tradeoffs. The horizontal camera bar on the back, which spans the device’s width, may shift the weight distribution. That could make the phone feel slightly top-heavy, raising concerns about balance during everyday use.

Despite those concerns, early impressions suggest Apple is prioritizing design without cutting into performance.

Efficient Hardware to Support Slim Form

As reported earlier, Apple has developed a new energy-efficient display and redesigned internal silicon to preserve battery life. Ming-Chi Kuo also noted that the iPhone 17 Air will feature high-density battery cells. These allow more power to fit into less space, key to making a thinner phone last through the day.

The device is also expected to use Apple’s in-house C1 modem. According to Gurman, the modem is designed to reduce power drain during 5G use, another measure aimed at maintaining strong battery life despite the smaller form factor.

We’ll get full confirmation when Apple unveils the iPhone 17 lineup in September. But based on what we know now, the iPhone 17 Air sets a new benchmark for thin, lightweight smartphones—without losing the features that matter.