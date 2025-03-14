iPhone 17 Air Rumors So Far: What To Expect From Apple’s 2025 Flagship

Apple leaks are always exciting, but they’re also speculative at best. Some turn out to be spot on, while others never see the light of day. But when rumors start circulating about a completely new model—the iPhone 17 Air—it’s hard to ignore. Will it be a sleeker, lighter alternative to the standard iPhone? A bridge between the base and Pro models? No one knows for sure, but the community is already heating up.

Take it all with a grain of salt, but here’s everything we know so far.

1. Design

Image credit: Majin Bu

If you’ve been following the rumors, you’ve probably heard that it will be even slimmer than the 6.9mm iPhone 6. But now, new leaks give you the clearest idea yet of what to expect.

Speculation about the iPhone 17 Air’s thickness has varied. Some reports suggested it would be around 6mm, but according to Ice Universe, it could be just 5.5mm, matching an earlier prediction by Ming-Chi Kuo. That’s even thinner than Apple’s latest iPad Pro. However, analyst Jeff Pu previously estimated a slightly thicker 6mm design.

Screen size is another point of debate. While Kuo predicted a 6.6-inch display, Ice Universe claims it will actually be 6.9 inches, matching the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In fact, they say both models will share the same dimensions, screen size, and bezel design as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. A recent video even showcases a possible render of the device.

On Friday, YouTuber iDeviceHelp, in collaboration with leaker Majin Bu, shared mockups of the iPhone 17 Air, Pro Max, and standard models. These designs, supposedly based on internal documents, highlight a strikingly thin profile. Seeing the mockups, you might immediately be reminded of the ultra-slim 5.1mm iPad Pro.

One major design change stands out: a Google Pixel-style camera bar stretching across the back of the iPhone 17 Air and Pro Max. Whether it’s functional or purely aesthetic is unclear, but it does seem to add stability when lying flat. The rest of the design keeps familiar features: buttons in the usual spots, a USB-C port, speaker holes, and a Dynamic Island with Face ID.

2. Display

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to feature a 6.6-inch display, making it larger than the iPhone 17 but smaller than the Pro Max. While some expected a slimmer Dynamic Island, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn’t anticipate major changes. You’ll get the same bright, long-lasting OLED panel as the iPhone 16 Pro, sourced from Samsung. Apple is bringing 120Hz ProMotion to all iPhone 17 models, delivering smoother scrolling and video. Thanks to LTPO technology, refresh rates range from 1Hz to 120Hz. This could enable always-on display functionality, but it’s unclear if Apple will extend this feature across the lineup.

3. Processor

Just like with the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple is bringing two brand-new chips to the iPhone 17 models. If you choose the base iPhone 17 or the 17 Air, you’ll get the A19 chip. But if you go for the 17 Pro or Pro Max, you’ll have the more advanced A19 Pro.

Will you notice a big difference? Probably not for everyday use. The A19 will still deliver impressive power for AI, gaming, and more. However, the 17 Air’s chip will be slightly less powerful than the A19 Pro.

4. Cameras

Unlike other iPhone 17 models, Air could come with just one rear camera: a 48MP main sensor. Its camera bar design suggests exciting new technology or improved image processing.

Apple is finally giving you a major front-facing camera upgrade, boosting it from 12MP to 24MP. Your selfies, video calls, and content creation will look sharper and more professional than ever.

5. Software

Apple is reportedly gearing up to revamp its mobile operating system with iOS 19, bringing a fresh look and smoother navigation to your device. According to Bloomberg, you can expect updates to icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons.

Sources say Apple is simplifying how you interact with your iPhone by borrowing design elements from the Vision Pro’s operating system. For example, VisionOS uses more circular app icons and translucent navigation panels—this could soon shape the way your iPhone looks and feels.

This redesign won’t just stop at your iPhone. It’s also expected to roll out across iPad and Mac to create a more unified experience across all your Apple devices. Bloomberg notes that this would be the most significant software overhaul since macOS Big Sur in 2020 and iOS 7 in 2013.

6. Other Potential Specs

Apple has upgraded the RAM in the iPhone 16 models to 8GB, improving performance for Apple Intelligence features. You can expect this trend to continue with the iPhone 17 Air, though only the iPhone 17 Pro Max may see a jump to 12GB.

Rumors suggest all iPhone 17 models will include an Apple-made Wi-Fi chip, different from the modem debuting in the iPhone SE 4. Battery details remain unclear, but the slimmer design might limit capacity. Apple is also exploring a new glue that makes battery removal easier, simplifying replacements if you ever need one.

7. Launch

Reports indicate that the upcoming iPhone 17 Air is set to be unveiled in September 2025 alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. Mark your calendar for a potential launch between September 11 and 13.