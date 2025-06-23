iPhone 17 Air Spotted in iOS 26 Beta, Promising Record-Thin Design

Apple’s second developer beta of iOS 26 has quietly dropped the strongest hint yet that an ultra-thin “iPhone 17 Air” is on the way. Buried in the build is a fresh version of the classic Clownfish wallpaper rendered at 1260 × 2736 pixels (noted in code as 420 × 912 @3x), a resolution that matches no iPhone sold today.

The wallpaper was first spotted by MacWorld. Because iOS dynamically tailors its stock wallpapers to the native resolution of each device, the appearance of a new, mismatched size almost always signals the arrival of new hardware. In this case, the numbers line up perfectly with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s earlier claim that Apple is preparing a 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air sporting roughly the same 1260 × 2740 panel. In other words, iOS 26 is already shipping assets built for a phone Apple hasn’t announced.

Rumors paint the iPhone 17 Air as a design-first model: just 5.5 mm thick and about 145 g in weight, thinner and lighter than any iPhone to date. To hit those numbers, leakers expect Apple to mix aluminum with a small amount of titanium in the frame and to rely on a single rear camera, trading spec-sheet bragging rights for a sleeker silhouette

Why the Clue Surfaced Now

Apple typically finalises iOS wallpapers close to launch, ensuring that every preset fits the entire fall lineup. The stray Clownfish file suggests that engineers accidentally left an unreleased variant in the developer build. Given that iOS 26 is due to ship in September 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 family, the timing makes sense: firmware needs to be ready well before mass production.

If Apple follows its usual cadence, expect the iPhone 17 Air to share the stage with the rest of the iPhone 17 range at the company’s September event. Until then, future betas may scrub the rogue wallpaper—or leak even more specs. Either way, iOS 26 beta 2 has already done the job: confirming that Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet is more than just a rumor.