iPhone 17 Air: The Trade-Offs Behind Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Yet

With the release of the iPhone 16e, Apple is set to shake things up again with the iPhone 17 Air: an ultra-thin device measuring just 5.5mm to 6mm. That’s even slimmer than the 7.8mm iPhone 16 and the 6.9mm iPhone 6 models. To achieve this, Apple may cut at least three features, which could alienate some potential buyers.

iPhone 17 Air Missing Features

1. No More SIM Cards

For U.S. users, this change is obvious. Apple removed SIM card trays starting with the iPhone 14, so the iPhone 17 Air, following suit, isn’t surprising. However, reports suggest Apple may push eSIM-only devices worldwide this year, making this shift more significant. If you currently use a physical SIM card, you might be concerned about transitioning to the new device.

2. Single Camera Shooter

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to have a single-camera setup, similar to the iPhone 16e. For the first time in eight years, Apple is bringing back a flagship with just one lens, with the last such device being the iPhone 8 in 2017. This change is likely due to the phone’s ultra-thin 5.5mm design. If true, it could be a controversial move. While the iPhone 16e costs $599, don’t expect a low price for this model. Rumors suggest it will replace the iPhone 17 Plus, priced around $899, meaning you might pay something similar for the Air.

3. Single Speaker Setup

Last year, The Information revealed that the iPhone 17 Air will likely have only one speaker, built into the earpiece at the top. Now, recent 3D images seem to confirm this, showing just a few small openings at the bottom, most likely for microphones, not a speaker.