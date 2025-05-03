iPhone 17 Air’s Thin Design May Hurt Battery Life

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air will likely sacrifice battery life for a thinner profile. Internal tests show that only 60% to 70% of users can expect the device to last a full day without recharging. That’s a significant drop from the 80% to 90% benchmark seen with other iPhone models.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a remarkably slim 5.5mm body, making it the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever produced. But this design choice leaves less room for a high-capacity battery.

To offset the tradeoff, Apple plans to bring back a discontinued accessory: the Smart Battery Case. Unlike the now-retired MagSafe Battery Pack, which was phased out with the shift to USB-C, this new case will be tailored specifically for the iPhone 17 Air, offering both protection and extended battery life.

Limited Production, Modest Expectations

As reported by The Information, Apple suppliers are approaching the iPhone 17 Air cautiously. Only 10% of the iPhone 17 series production has been allocated to the Air model, reflecting uncertain demand for a device with a new form factor and reduced endurance. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will account for 40% of the production share, with the Pro and standard models splitting the remaining 50%.

The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to come with other design changes, including a single rear camera, a single speaker, and the removal of the SIM card slot globally.

A Tradeoff by Design

While Apple’s pursuit of a sleeker iPhone shows its ongoing push for innovation in hardware design, the thinner frame comes at a real cost to battery performance. For users, that means a choice: prioritize form or function. The addition of a battery case may offer a compromise—but it also marks a return to a solution Apple had previously shelved.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Air alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup in September.