iPhone 17 Base Rumored to Have 35W Wired Charging

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature 35W wired charging capability, according to recent reports from supply chain analyst Jeff Pu. This charging speed is expected to be available across all models in the iPhone 17 lineup, including the standard, Air, Pro, and Pro Max versions.

While the 35W charging represents a slight increase from the current iPhone 16 Pro models, which can sustain charging speeds of around 30W, it may not signify a substantial upgrade in real-world performance. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, for instance, can already reach peak charging speeds of 37W when used with Apple’s 140W USB-C power adapter.

The potential benefits of the 35W charging in the iPhone 17 Pro could include more consistent charging speeds throughout the process and improved heat management. Additionally, this charging capability aligns with Apple’s existing 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, potentially offering enhanced compatibility for users who own this accessory.

It’s important to note that these reports do not mention any changes to wireless charging speeds, which currently max out at 25W with MagSafe for the iPhone 16 models. As with all pre-release information, these details should be treated as speculative until officially confirmed by Apple.

As always, official specifications will only be known when Apple makes a formal announcement about the iPhone 17 lineup.