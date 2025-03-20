iPhone 17 Is Months Away But iPhone 18 Pro Rumors Are Already Out

Apple’s future iPhone 18 Pro models are rumored to include several updates, according to industry analysts. The devices, which are approximately a year and a half from release, are the subject of early reports detailing probable hardware changes.

One probable change involves the Face ID system. Reports say under-screen Face ID, initially rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro, may now arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro. This change could result in a smaller Dynamic Island or a pinhole camera design, similar to some Android smartphones.

Camera updates are also probable. The main camera on both iPhone 18 Pro models may include variable aperture. This would let users control the amount of light entering the lens, giving greater control over the depth of field. Also, Apple may use a new three-layer stacked camera sensor from Samsung. This sensor is called “PD-TR-Logic,” and reports say it could improve camera responsiveness, reduce noise, and increase dynamic range. This would be a change from Apple’s long-standing reliance on Sony for image sensors.

Connectivity changes are also probable. Apple’s second-generation C2 modem is rumored to debut in the iPhone 18 Pro. The C2 modem is expected to be faster than the C1 and gain mmWave support in the United States, along with probable power efficiency improvements.

The A20 Pro chip, powering the iPhone 18 Pro, is rumored to use TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process. This is the same process used for the A19 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro. The A20 Pro chip is rumored to use TSMC’s Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) packaging, which reports say will benefit Apple Intelligence capabilities by allowing for tighter integration of the chip’s components.

