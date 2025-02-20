iPhone 17 Might Charge Your AirPods, Apple Watch Wirelessly

For those experiencing an Apple Watch charging slow after moving to watchOS 10, our guide covers all the bases.

Apple has tested a wireless reverse charging feature for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models, according to a report from Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital. This new capability would enable the iPhone to deliver power to other Apple devices.

The tech giant is reportedly testing a 7.5W wireless charging feature for smartphones. It could be used to charge other Apple accessories like AirPods, Apple Watch, or a probable future MagSafe Battery Pack.

This development comes after Apple’s previous efforts in reverse charging technology. In 2021, a limited form of reverse charging was introduced with the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 and newer models. The iPhone 15 and later models can reverse charge small devices via the USB-C port at up to 4.5 watts.

However, wireless reverse charging has not been implemented since the discontinuation of the MagSafe Battery Pack in September 2023. If added to the iPhone 17 Pro, this feature would bring Apple’s smartphone in line with some Android competitors who have offered similar functionality for years.

It remains unclear whether this feature will be enabled when the iPhone 17 Pro officially launches. Apple is likely to release its iPhone 17 lineup around mid-September 2025.

This new capability, if implemented, could give users a convenient way to charge their accessories on the go.