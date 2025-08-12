iPhone 17 Pro: Antennas Repositioned Around the Camera Module

Apple plans to introduce a redesigned antenna system in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, shifting key components around the large rear camera module. This structural change aims to improve connectivity while streamlining the device’s frame. The updated design could enhance 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth performance by placing antennas in a less obstructed location, away from where users typically grip the phone.

Design Shift for Better Signal

According to details shared by leaker Majin Bu, the new antenna layout wraps around the camera bump, creating a longer and potentially more efficient signal pathway. This adjustment reduces the need for multiple visible antenna lines along the top and bottom edges of the chassis, resulting in a cleaner exterior. The plastic antenna segments, which allow radio waves to pass through the otherwise metal frame, will now occupy a position that avoids interference from the user’s hand or surrounding materials.

Majin Bu noted that the change could lead to fewer interruptions and better performance in high-density environments. The approach draws inspiration from the Apple Watch Ultra, which places antennas near structural components to maximize reception and stability.

Technical and Performance Gains

Relocating the antennas affects the device’s radiation pattern, the spatial distribution of an antenna’s electromagnetic energy. In traditional placements, internal metal components and hand placement can distort coverage. By shifting the antennas to the camera area, Apple can achieve a more uniform signal distribution, reduce shadow zones, and improve efficiency in urban and indoor settings. The layout could also free up internal space for components such as the battery or thermal systems.

Majin Bu claims the iPhone 17 Pro will continue using Qualcomm modems for cellular connectivity, with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip also expected. This configuration could reduce latency for data-intensive activities like streaming and cloud gaming.

Another source questioned the accuracy of the leak, noting that Majin Bu’s record with Apple predictions remains mixed. While he was correct about iPadOS 26 gaining a Mac-like menu bar, several of his past claims have missed the mark. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup in less than a month, which will confirm whether this antenna redesign becomes part of the final product.