iPhone 17 Pro: Apple Shifts MagSafe Magnet Layout to Highlight Logo Placement

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will introduce a new MagSafe magnet layout. Unlike previous iPhones that used a full circular magnet array, the updated layout now features an open ring. The change reflects Apple’s intention to ensure the Apple logo on the device remains fully visible through MagSafe-compatible cases.

Aesthetics with Functional Stability

Photos leaked by tipster Majin Bu show a redesigned MagSafe array intended for third-party cases built for the iPhone 17 Pro. The image reveals an incomplete circular magnet configuration, strategically altered to avoid covering the Apple logo. This shift is due to a larger rear camera bump, requiring the logo to be moved downward.

Credits: Majin Bu

Despite the change in design, case manufacturers cited by Majin Bu confirm that compatibility with existing MagSafe accessories remains intact. The core functionality of alignment and attachment will not be affected, suggesting that this is a purely cosmetic change.

Industry Confirms Compatibility, Offers Design Tweaks

In a separate report, leaker Sonny Dickson backed the claim that the logo’s new placement is prompting visual adjustments to the MagSafe layout. He also noted that Apple aims to preserve a clean rear aesthetic, especially for users who prefer transparent cases.

Majin Bu added that accessory makers have already started producing new rings with a central opening to reflect this change. According to his industry sources, both Apple and third-party case designers are working on solutions that make the repositioned logo more prominent without compromising the magnetic connection.

While the design update doesn’t introduce immediate performance upgrades, rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro line may support faster MagSafe charging speeds when used with a future iteration of Apple’s official charger.