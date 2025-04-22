iPhone 17 Pro Could Launch in Sky Blue Color, Rumor Suggests

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro could arrive in a new Sky Blue color, according to early supply chain chatter. If accurate, this would mark the first time Apple offers a light blue finish on a Pro model, breaking its usual color strategy for high-end devices.

The new shade, reportedly called “YuangFeng Blue,” closely resembles the Sky Blue used in Apple’s M4 MacBook Air and M3 iPad Air. While Apple has offered light blue hues before—like the Sierra Blue on the iPhone 13 Pro—it hasn’t included similar tones in its recent premium lineup.

Supply Chain Sources Point to Sky Blue

According to leaker Majin Bu, the color has already been spotted on iPhone 17 Pro prototype units. They claim that Sky Blue is the leading choice for the September 2025 launch and could be marketed as the defining color of the device.

Sky Blue would give the iPhone 17 Pro a minimalist, modern look, contrasting sharply with Apple’s recent preference for darker, metallic finishes like Titan Gray and Deep Purple. It would also bring visual harmony across Apple’s product lines, aligning the Pro iPhone with the MacBook Air and iPad Air.

While Apple has reportedly tested other colors—including green and dark purple—Sky Blue appears to be the frontrunner for now. If chosen, it could signal a shift in how Apple approaches the design language of its flagship models.

Leaker’s Track Record and Context

Majin Bu often sources information from Chinese social media. Their predictions have had mixed results. They were right about the green iPhone 15, but wrong about previous claims involving Rose Gold and red variants for earlier iPhones.

Still, Bu’s latest post notes that Sky Blue isn’t just being considered—it’s being built into prototypes. As reported on Majin Bu’s website, sources close to Apple’s supply chain say the color “will be the star of the September 2025 launch.”

Despite the uncertainty, the choice of Sky Blue—if true—would reflect Apple’s effort to bring a lighter aesthetic to its most advanced hardware. It would be a subtle but clear shift in the way Apple defines its Pro identity.