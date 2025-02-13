iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Feature a Smaller Dynamic Island, New Leak Suggests

Apple is reportedly planning to shrink the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, marking the first major front-facing design change since the feature debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro.

According to Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple will use metalens technology to reduce the size of the Face ID system, allowing for a smaller cutout.

Metalens is an ultra-thin, flat optical lens that uses nanostructures to manipulate light more efficiently than traditional curved lenses. By integrating Face ID transmitter and receiver components into a single structure, Apple is expected to make the Dynamic Island smaller and the device thinner.

The same technology is rumored to be coming to the iPad Pro and a future foldable iPad.

It’s important to note that not all sources agree on this change. In January, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 17 series would not feature a smaller Dynamic Island. However, analyst Jeff Pu has repeatedly stated that Apple plans to introduce metalens technology, which would result in a narrower cutout on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

More iPhone 17 Pro Design Changes Expected

Apart from a smaller Dynamic Island, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to feature slimmer bezels, a redesigned camera layout similar to Google’s Pixel, and a part-glass, part-aluminum back for a refreshed look.

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch in September, featuring A19 chips built on TSMC’s upgraded 3nm process. Apple may also introduce the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to replace the Plus model.

While Apple’s long-term goal is to integrate Face ID under the display, Digital Chat Station suggests this transition could take several more generations. For now, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be the first step toward that shift.