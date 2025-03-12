iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked Chassis Is Here

A new leak has revealed the chassis of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering a glimpse into its design and hardware layout. Shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image shows a metal frame with precision cutouts, suggesting changes to the phone’s structure and internal components. This leak adds to growing speculation about the next-generation iPhone, expected to launch in September 2025.

iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready pic.twitter.com/jFb9L4b1BH — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 12, 2025

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to have a thicker body than its predecessor, measuring 8.725mm compared to the 8.25mm thickness of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This increase could mean space for a larger battery, addressing user demand for improved battery life. The chassis also hints at a redesigned camera module, with a larger rectangular camera island replacing the current square setup. This change could enhance camera performance and stability when placed on flat surfaces.

Apple is reportedly switching from titanium to aluminum for the Pro models’ frames and adopting a part-glass, part-aluminum back design. This shift aligns with Apple’s sustainability efforts while also improving durability. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to include Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, promising faster performance and better energy efficiency.

This leak comes amidst broader rumors about Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, which includes the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro. The Air model is said to share dimensions with the Pro Max but will be significantly thinner at just 5.5mm.

While Apple has not confirmed these details, leaks like this provide an early look at what could be one of the most anticipated smartphone releases of the year.