iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Could Go Beyond $1,300 in the U.S. Due to New Tariffs

The recently announced tariffs on imports from China are likely to raise the price of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max in the U.S. market. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, currently priced at $1,199, includes a 20% tariff that was already in place. However, with the new 34% tariff on Chinese imports, the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to increase.

To calculate the probable new price, the base cost of the iPhone—before any tariffs—was determined to be approximately $999.17. This was calculated by removing the previous 20% tariff from the current retail price of $1,199. Applying the new 34% tariff to this base price would bring the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to around $1,338.89.

This price increase reflects the higher costs Apple will face due to these tariffs, which are part of broader trade policies targeting Chinese imports. The rise in costs could either be absorbed by Apple or passed on to consumers through higher retail prices.

If passed on, U.S. customers may see a noticeable increase in the price of Apple’s flagship device when it launches later this year.