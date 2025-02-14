iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Redesigned Camera Bar With a Thicker Bump, Leak Suggests

Apple is expected to introduce a redesigned camera system with the iPhone 17 Pro. According to leaker Jon Prosser, the device will feature an edge-to-edge camera bar. The new design keeps the familiar triangular lens arrangement but stretches across the entire back of the device.

While early rumors suggested that Apple would adopt a Google Pixel-style horizontal camera alignment, Prosser’s sources claim this would interfere with the Dynamic Island hardware.

Instead, Apple is reportedly sticking with its familiar triangular layout, with the three rear cameras positioned on the left, while the LED flash, microphone, and LiDAR scanner are lined up vertically on the right.

Talking about visual balance…

Prosser also claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a thicker camera bump, which could make the device wobble on flat surfaces without a case. The two-tone design, previously rumored for the iPhone 17 series, will extend to the entire camera housing, creating a noticeable contrast with the rest of the phone’s back.

Apple’s decision to maintain the triangular camera layout aligns with reports of a smaller Dynamic Island, which is rumored to debut on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Since the camera sensors require a precise alignment to avoid interference with front-facing hardware, a straight camera layout would have required a lower positioning, which Apple seems to have rejected.

Apart from the redesigned camera bump, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup is expected to bring three 48 MP rear cameras, an upgraded front-facing camera, and a lighter overall design. The device is also rumored to launch alongside the iPhone 17 Air, a thinner model that could replace the Plus variant in Apple’s lineup.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September, and more details about the final design may surface in the coming months.