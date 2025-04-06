iPhone 17 Pro Will Not Have Two-Tone Design, To Look Very Similar to iPhone 16 Pro

We all have seen those new prototypes of iPhone 17 Pro on the internet, but none of them are real, at least as per Mark Gurman.

Mark Gurman has addressed recent rumors about the design of the iPhone 17 Pro, saying that reports of a two-tone back are inaccurate. Some online images have shown a dark-black camera block on top of a silverback, but Gurman has clarified that this will not be the case. Instead, the camera area will match the color of the rest of the device.

This information suggests that Apple is making gradual design updates rather than introducing major changes. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to maintain a cohesive look similar to current models, with no dramatic shifts in its appearance. Gurman’s comments provide insight into Apple’s approach to refining its devices while maintaining consistency in its design language.

More here.