iPhone 17 Pro’s Camera Bar To Have Unique Custom Accessories

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to feature a redesigned horizontal camera bar—and accessory makers are already preparing to turn that into a selling point.

Several manufacturers have started developing custom camera bar covers to fit the new layout, according to leaker Majin Bu. These aren’t just your standard lens protectors. They’re fully designed accessories meant to enhance or even disguise the wide camera strip expected on the next Pro model.

Manufacturers of accessories have started producing original camera covers to fit the wider camera tray of the new iPhone 17 Pro, as seen in the designs shown in the photo, which feature four variants with camera holes arranged in different configurations. pic.twitter.com/W3pQwuqjWM — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 20, 2025

The leaked images show four design variants, each with unique cutouts to match different camera arrangements. It’s a clear sign that vendors are treating the bar not just as a technical feature but as an opportunity for personalization.

Accessory makers ready to turn design into a feature

This also opens the door for iPhone users to customize their devices beyond standard cases. With most iPhone 17 Pro cases expected to leave the entire camera bar exposed, these covers could slide in easily without disrupting the case fit.

Custom lens protectors aren’t new, but turning the entire camera housing into a customizable zone takes it further. It gives users a way to add flair or protection—without compromising functionality.

While the camera bar’s look has split opinion, accessory makers seem ready to embrace it. The reaction could mirror the way people responded to the notch or Dynamic Island—first mocked, then adopted.

According to reports from accessory suppliers, these custom covers will be available close to launch. Some could even ship with texture, logos, or visual effects, turning the bar into a canvas.

Whether this trend takes off depends on how Apple presents the design. But if these early prototypes are any indication, the market is already moving to make the most of it.