iPhone 17 Series Off to a Stronger Start Than iPhone 16

Apple’s new iPhone 17 series is selling faster than last year’s iPhone 16 lineup. In the first 10 days after launch, sales rose by 14 percent across the United States and China, according to Counterpoint Research. That early boost shows stronger demand for both the base iPhone 17 and the top-end Pro Max.

Strong start in China and the US

Counterpoint said the base iPhone 17 nearly doubled its sales in China compared to the iPhone 16. People there found it a better deal for the same price. The phone brings a new chip, a brighter screen, more storage, and a better front camera, all without a higher cost. The report added that discounts and coupons in stores made it even more appealing.

Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang from Counterpoint said the iPhone 17 “offers great value for money.” That’s a simple reason why it’s selling fast in China, where many buyers want a strong mix of price and features.

Carriers help drive US sales

In the United States, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is selling better than last year’s Pro Max. Counterpoint’s Maurice Klaehne said carriers increased their top trade-in and subsidy offers by around 100 dollars. That pushed more people to buy the most expensive model. These plans also help carriers keep users locked in for two or three years, something that also benefits Apple.

iPhone Air gains slower but steady interest

The iPhone Air launched later in China due to local approval delays. Counterpoint’s Ivan Lam said early demand was “niche” because of the short pre-order time and its higher price compared to the base model. Still, reports from the South China Morning Post said the phone sold out in minutes in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai. Online delivery dates have already moved to November for many models.

What it means for Apple

Chinese buyers are picking the base iPhone 17 for value, while Americans are going for the premium Pro Max. Both ends of the lineup are performing well. That balance gives Apple a strong start for the iPhone 17 cycle, stronger than last year’s.