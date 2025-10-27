iPhone 17e could feature a Pro like Dynamic Island

Apple’s next entry iPhone, the iPhone 17e, is expected to gain the Dynamic Island. If true, Apple will bring a signature Pro feature to its lowest-priced model, narrowing the gap between tiers without changing the overall screen technology.

Apple has not announced the iPhone 17e. The claim comes from the leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who shared the detail while discussing future camera plans for the iPhone 18 Pro line. Dynamic Island first appeared on iPhone 14 Pro models and later moved to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. It has not reached any entry iPhone yet.

Despite the upgrade, the 17e reportedly keeps a 60 Hz OLED display. That aligns it with 6.1-inch panels used in recent standard iPhones and reflects Apple’s pattern of reusing proven parts in its entry lineup.

What Dynamic Island adds

Dynamic Island turns the pill-shaped cutout into an interactive status area. It shows calls, timers, music, turn-by-turn directions, and Live Activities like rides and scores. On the 17e, it would replace a static notch with a space that adapts to what you are doing.

For buyers, this change improves day-to-day usability without requiring a higher refresh rate or a new screen size. Developers already support the feature across many apps, so the experience should feel mature from day one.

Expected specs and timing

The leaker also points to an A19 chip for the 17e and a launch in the first half of 2026, roughly a year after the rumored iPhone 16e window. Other hardware changes appear modest, which tracks with Apple’s approach to the entry tier.

The other rumors suggest Apple will push Pro features further in 2026: a variable aperture for iPhone 18 Pro Max and a brighter, larger-aperture 48 MP periscope. Apple is also said to target a thin “Air” model and a foldable around that timeframe, with standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e to follow in the first half of 2027.