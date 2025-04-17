iPhone 18 Prices May Rise Due to 2nm Processor Costs

Apple may raise prices across the iPhone 18 lineup due to the high manufacturing cost of its new 2nm processor.

The chip, expected to debut in the 2026 models, is reportedly more expensive to produce, adding pressure on pricing already strained by tariffs and new product categories.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the jump to TSMC’s 2nm node will lead to “significant” cost increases. The claim aligns with earlier predictions that the next-generation chip will drive up Apple’s component expenses.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously warned about this in September 2024, citing low production yields at the time. Initially, he believed the chip would be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max models to contain costs. However, he revised that view in March 2025, stating that TSMC had improved yields to over 70%, making it feasible for Apple to use the chip across all iPhone 18 variants.

Performance Gains Come at a Price

The 2nm processor is expected to deliver a 10% to 15% performance boost over the iPhone 17’s chip. That kind of gain across the board could justify a price increase, especially if Apple wants to maintain its profit margins.

The pricing impact remains unclear, but the report strengthens expectations of a more expensive iPhone 18 range. This comes on top of speculation that the upcoming iPhone Fold could exceed $2,000.

Apple Yet to Confirm Details

If the new leak holds true, the iPhone 18 may not only bring upgrades under the hood but also higher price tags for consumers.

As reported by Digital Chat Station on Weibo and supported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 2nm Processor shift is set to be a key factor in Apple’s pricing decisions for its 2026 iPhone lineup.

Apple has not confirmed any details about the iPhone 18 lineup or its pricing plans.