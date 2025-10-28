iPhone 18’s new Camera Control button could drop one key sensor

Apple plans to simplify the Camera Control button on iPhone 18 to cut costs, according to a well-known Chinese leaker. The change removes the capacitive sensing layer and relies on pressure sensing alone to deliver taps, presses, and swipe gestures. The goal is a simple design with the same features.

Apple has not confirmed these plans. Today’s iPhone 17 uses both capacitive and pressure sensors under a sapphire crystal surface. The capacitive layer detects touch and swipes. The force sensor reads light taps and deeper presses. The reported redesign keeps the pressure sensor as the single input system.

Instant Digital, posting on Weibo, claims this approach mirrors phones like the OPPO X8 Ultra and vivo X200 Ultra. Those models already use pressure sensors to distinguish taps, long presses, and sliding input. The leaker says Apple wants to keep all Camera Control functions while reducing manufacturing and repair costs.

The source adds that Apple views the current multi-sensor stack as expensive and vulnerable in after-sales service. A single sensor should lower part count, reduce failure points, and simplify assembly.

Solid-state buttons might as well

Instant Digital also says Apple will add piezoelectric ceramics in later versions to deliver localized haptic feedback. That would make the button feel precise without moving parts. The same post ties this to a wider shift to solid-state buttons for power, volume, the Action button, and Camera Control in the 2027 iPhone XX.

The leaker previously pushed back on claims that Apple would drop the Camera Control button entirely on iPhone 18. The message is clear: simplify the structure, keep the capability.

Apple’s roadmap, as described by the leaker, places iPhone 18 Air, Pro, Pro Max, and a foldable in September 2026, with iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in 2027. If accurate, users get a cleaner hardware design, familiar controls, and fewer repair headaches, while Apple trims cost without cutting features.