iPhone 5G Component Makers Deny Being Told to Delay Production

There has been speculation in recent months that the next iPhone, assumed to be a 5G model, could be delayed due to coronavirus-related stoppages in the supply chain. However, key parts of the supply chain have reportedly not been told of any production delay.

iPhone 5G Could Still Arrive as Expected

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) makers in Taiwan pushed back against claims that they have been told to postpone producing the components at volume. It indicates that the next generation of iPhone could still be unveiled around September, the time of year when Apple has been known to announce a new device. While this is encouraging, it is worth approaching this information with caution as the coronavirus pandemic has been it harder to track these kind of orders.