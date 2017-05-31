New Report Claims iPhone 8 Bigger, Thicker, Heavier than iPhone 7

iPhone 8 leaks are pretty much a daily thing and the latest claims to have the exact dimensions for the unannounced phone. We already know the iPhone 8 will be slightly taller and wider than the iPhone 7, and now it seems the new model will be thicker and heavier, too.

According to prolific iPhone 8 leaker Benjamin Geskin speaking with iDrop News, “factory workers with intimate knowledge of Apple’s latest device” spilled the beans on the new iPhone dimensions: 143.59 x 70.94 x 7.57 mm.

Switching back to old school U.S. measurements, that makes the iPhone 8 5.65 x 2.79 x .31-inches. In comparison, the iPhone 7 is 5.44 x 2.64 x .28-inches. That fits with another leak from Geskin, and an iPhone 8 case that showed up on the online shopping site Alibaba.

The iPhone 8 will reportedly have an edge-to-edge OLED screen that’s about the same size as the display in the iPhone 7 Plus, a virtual instead of physical Home button, Touch ID embedded in the glass, wireless charging support, 3D sensing front-facing camera, and an A11 processor. It’s expected to be announced at a September media event along with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

Apple hasn’t shared any details about the new phone, or even confirmed it exists. That said, by the time Tim Cook gets on stage to show it off this fall we already know so much he’ll only need to tell us how much it costs.

While the dimensions Geskin shared are plausible, they aren’t confirmed. Until Apple shares the device’s specifications, measurements like these help paint a clearer picture of what to expect ahead of the official announcement.