New Report Backs Up iPhone 8 Flat OLED Display

More sources are saying Apple is giving the iPhone 8 a flat OLED display with curved edges. That’s in contrast to earlier reports that Apple would use a curved display for the new phone, but fits with my expectation for what Apple really has in store.

Insider sources speaking with the Nikkei Asian Review this week said the iPhone 8 will have an OLED display with curved edges that offer about 5.2-inches of viewable space. The edges of the glass will blend in with the phone’s body for a sleek look.

That fits nicely with another report this week saying the iPhone 8 display will be flat with curved edges. It’s also what I’ve been expecting for the new model, too.

Curved display edges aren’t new for Apple. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 7, as well as the Apple Watch, sport curved edge displays, and that’s what I think we’ll see on the iPhone 8, too. The difference will be that the iPhone 8’s bezel will disappear, giving us an edge-to-edge display.

The new iPhone model will reportedly drop the physical Home button in favor of virtual buttons and Touch ID fingerprint sensors embedded in the display glass. The front facing camera is expected to get a big upgrade with higher resolution and 3D imaging for facial scanning, and wireless charging will be an optional feature, too.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 along side the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus at a September media event. The 7s and 7s Plus will be available shortly after their introduced, and the iPhone 8 will follow a few weeks later.