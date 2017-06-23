New Photo Pairs iPhone 8 Mockup and Already Available Screen Protector

Prolific iPhone 8 image leaker Benjamin Greskin has yet another photo out, this time pairing up a 1:1 scale mockup with a screen protector and display picture to simulate what we’ll likely see when the phone ships later this year.

His latest mockup shows just how thin the iPhone 8 bezel will be. It also shows the rumored notch at the top of the display where the front-facing camera and sensor cluster will sit.

The iPhone 8 is said to fit a 5.8-inch OLED display in a body that’s only slightly larger than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7. It’ll also include a glass back, wireless charging support, 3D front-facing cameras, a faster processor, and a virtual Home button with Touch ID sensors embedded in the display glass.

This most likely how #iPhone8 will look like. (Dummy + Printed Picture +Screen Protector) pic.twitter.com/G9SrlSaS9L — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 23, 2017

Apple hasn’t confirmed the new model is coming, but at this point it seems to be all but confirmed. That said, Greskin’s mockups could still be off the mark—or at least the glass screen protects that are already showing up in online stores may be inaccurate.

Apple typically releases new iPhone models at a media event in September. Odds are that’s when we’ll get our first official look at the iPhone 8, along with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.