New Report Backs Up Touch ID Embedded in iPhone 8 Display

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) apparently spilled the beans on Apple’s iPhone 8 design with the Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded in the display. The chip maker shared details of the unreleased flagship iPhone model at the NA Technology Symposium in Taipei.

China’s Economic Daily News (via DigiTimes) reported that TSMC also confirmed the new iPhone won’t have a physical Home button, and will include infrared image sensors as part of an improved camera system with augmented reality features. The iPhone 8’s display aspect ratio is changing form 16:9 to 18.5:9, which fits with reports the screen will cover nearly the entire face of the phone. Assuming leaked photos are correct, that display will be packed into an body that’s only slightly taller than the iPhone 7.

Rumors and leaks say the iPhone 8 will be introduced this fall along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The iPhone 8 will have a stainless steel frame with glass front and back that blend into the body, OLED edge-to-edge display, a virtual instead of physical Home button, Touch ID embedded in the display glass, wireless charging support, plus 3D sensing front-facing camera and higher quality rear-racing camera.

TSMC is already making Apple’s custom A11 processors for the new model, and is apparently the only supplier.

Inside the iPhone 8

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 at a media event in September. While the iPhone 8 will be a substantial redesign, the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will look like the current 7 series, but with updated components.

The new models will likely be available for pre-order a few days after they’re introduced and ship within a couple weeks. The iPhone 8, however, will reportedly be in short supply at first and may take longer to ship.

TSMC has more symposiums scheduled this year, so the company’s loose lips may reveal more iPhone 8 details before Apple officially shows it off this fall. That’s assuming, of course, Apple doesn’t find a way to clamp down on TSMC’s leaks.