iPhone Air sells out within hours in China following Tim Cook’s visit

Apple’s iPhone Air cleared a high bar in China this morning, selling out within hours across major online storefronts after a delayed mainland debut. You saw multiple color and storage options vanish quickly from Apple’s online store and its official Tmall flagship, with delivery windows slipping into the following weeks as queues formed digitally and in cities.

South China Morning Post reported that pre-orders opened at 9 a.m. local time and that Apple’s site showed no in-store availability in Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin minutes later, pointing to a launch that outpaced last month’s western rollouts. You also saw prices start at 7,999 yuan, placing the thinnest iPhone squarely in premium territory while still drawing heavy early demand.

eSIM approval unlocked a delayed launch

The device arrived only after the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology authorized smartphone eSIM trials, removing the last regulatory hurdle for a model that ships without a physical SIM tray. China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom confirmed approvals this week, clearing you to activate numbers digitally and enabling Apple to keep the Air’s slimmer design intact for this market.

Apple had announced the iPhone Air in September, yet it held back the mainland release while regulators weighed eSIM readiness. You can now see how policy timing shaped product timing, with pent-up demand converting immediately once the switch flipped.

Cook’s diplomacy meets a crowded arena

CEO Tim Cook landed in Beijing this week to promote the product, meeting Vice-Premier He Lifeng and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao while renewing Apple’s academic ties at Tsinghua University. You also heard Cook highlight a collaboration with Beijing Anzhen Hospital on heart health research using Apple Watch, plus a donation aimed at environmental leadership programs.

Competition in China still remains intense, and the overall market shrank three percent in the third quarter. Vivo led with an 18 percent share, followed by Huawei at 16 percent and Apple at 15 percent, with Xiaomi and Oppo close behind. Even in a tighter market, the iPhone Air’s early momentum shows Chinese buyers still value premium design and ecosystem benefits.

What the day one surge tells you now

If you book now, your delivery likely arrives in one to two weeks, and in-store pickup slots will remain scarce in major cities. Apple has created urgency around a slim, eSIM-only device, and rivals will race to answer it with their next flagship cycles.

You also should expect early secondary-market markups to test patience while official channels recover. Today’s outcome turns a regulatory green light into real momentum, and it keeps Apple’s thinnest iPhone front and center in the world’s toughest smartphone fight.