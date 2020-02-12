iPhone Assembler Foxconn Aiming to be at 50 Percent Output by Month End

Foxconn hopes that it can resume up to half of its output by the end of February. The key Apple partner has had to closure factories and reduce its output during the coronavirus outbreak. The plants affected by the outbreak are predominately used to build iPhones.

Foxconn Chairman Targeting Increased Capacity

Furthermore, Foxconn wants to be at 80 percent output capacity by the end of March. The targets are said to have been set by the firm’s Chairman Liu Young-Way. “Chairman Liu hopes by end of February the production could reach 50%,“ a source told Reuters. “Shipments will be affected, but it’s too early to give an exact number. We might still have a chance to make it with overtime, but we also need to monitor consumer sentiment to come for the end products.”