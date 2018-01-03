iPhone Batteries From Third Parties Might Not Match Apple’s Price

If you follow tech news you’re probably already aware of the iPhone battery throttling debacle. In response, Apple is offering to replace iPhone batteries for US$29. But third-party vendors might not be able to absorb the lower cost like Apple can.

iPhone Batteries

Visionary Computer, an Apple Authorized Service Provider in Connecticut, made a statement yesterday regarding the issue. The company notes that, while it is lowering its iPhone battery replacement pricing to US$79.95 (which includes parts, labor, testing), it’s not possible to match Apple’s price.

As a consumer, you have the power to choose which offering provides the best value. You can spend your time trying to get an appointment with an Apple Store, traveling to the store, waiting for your turn at the genius bar, and traveling home in order to get a $29 battery replacement. Or, you can contact us, we will promptly schedule a 1 hour window in which we can replace your battery at a cost of $79.95.

Apple is big enough to take losses when it comes to iPhone batteries, but smaller businesses may not be able to subsidize costs. It’s a reminder that the throttling issue affects all Apple-related stores and companies. While I haven’t seen comments from other vendors, it’s probable that the low cost might be Apple-only.