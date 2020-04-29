iPhone Dominates India’s Ultra-Premium Smartphone Market

Apple’s share of the Indian smartphone market rose 78 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2020. The iPhone was the third fastest-growing brand during the quarter, according to new data from Counterpoint, dominating the ultra-premium segment.

iPhone Leads Top-End of Indian Smartphone Market

Growth in the evermore important market was driven by good shipments of the iPhone 11, supported by discounts on various platforms, including Amazon. Indeed, it is the leading brand in the ultra-premium segment of the Indian market, with 55 percent market share. Xiamoi leads the smartphone market in the country overall.

“The COVID-19 effect on India was relatively mild until mid-March,” noted Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst, Prachir Singh. “However, economic activities declined as people save money in expectation of an extended period of uncertainty and an almost complete lockdown.”