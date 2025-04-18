iPhone Faces 9% Decline in China as Xiaomi Rises 40% in Q1 2025 Smartphone Market

Apple’s iPhone shipments in China fell 9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, marking the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of decline.

Apple was the only major smartphone brand to post a drop in shipments, with unit sales falling to 9.8 million. Its market share slipped to 13.7%, down from 17.4% in the previous quarter.

Xiaomi, by contrast, surged ahead. The Beijing-based brand saw shipments jump 40% to 13.3 million units, reclaiming the top spot in the Chinese market after nearly a decade.

The strong performance came amid a broader 3.3% rise in overall smartphone shipments in China, driven in part by government subsidies and seasonal demand around the Spring Festival.

Government Subsidies Drive Market Growth

At the start of the year, China rolled out subsidies offering a 15% refund on electronics priced under 6,000 yuan ($820).

Xiaomi and other local brands capitalized, aligning their pricing strategies with the program. Apple’s standard iPhone 16, priced at 5,999 yuan, technically qualifies but remains on the threshold.

Analysts say Apple’s broader pricing strategy failed to align with the subsidy-driven market trend.

“The subsidy scheme boosted the entry and mid-range segment where Xiaomi thrives,” said Will Wong, senior research manager at IDC Asia/Pacific. “Apple, on the other hand, declined as its premium pricing structure prevented it from capitalizing on the subsidies.”

Challenges Ahead Despite Modest Growth

IDC reports that China’s smartphone market shipped 71.6 million units in Q1 2025. Though this outpaced global growth of 1.5%, the overall impact of the subsidies was softer than expected. Complex rollout procedures and mixed consumer sentiment kept growth below IDC’s original forecast

“The first quarter’s performance gives brands room to brace for external risks, including trade tension with the US,” said Wong. Still, the uneven benefit of subsidies may deepen the divide between global brands and domestic players in China.

As reported by IDC, the current trends highlight the continued pressure on premium brands like Apple to adapt to pricing realities in key international markets.