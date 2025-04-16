iPhone Fold Screen Rumors Gain Ground With Fresh Leak

New details about Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone have surfaced, strengthening earlier claims about its display specifications. A second leaker has now echoed the same numbers shared just days ago, adding more weight to the rumored screen setup.

According to a post on Naver by serial leaker yeux1122, the iPhone Fold will feature a 7.76-inch internal foldable display with a resolution of 2,713 x 1,920 pixels, offering a pixel density of 428 PPI. The external screen, intended for quick access and general use, will measure 5.49 inches with a resolution of 2,088 x 1,422 pixels.

Both displays will have different camera implementations. The foldable internal screen is expected to use an under-display camera, while the outer screen will include a punch-hole camera on the surface.

While yeux1122 has a mixed track record—previously missing on predictions like a 2TB iPhone 16 Pro variant and Apple abandoning its 5G modem plans—the technical overlap with a recent leak from Digital Chat Station raises the possibility of a shared or common source.

Earlier Reports Echo Similar Specs

On April 14, Digital Chat Station posted nearly identical specifications and camera details on Weibo. Though no direct source was cited in either case, the consistency across both leaks aligns with earlier projections from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also suggested a 7.8-inch internal screen and a 5.5-inch external panel.

As we previously reported, Apple has finalized its display supplier for the iPhone Fold. After years of collaboration with LG Display, the company has selected Samsung Display for its first foldable model.

The iPhone Fold is expected to launch by late 2026 or early 2027, and could carry a premium price tag. Another leaker, Instant Digital, claimed the device may cost between $2,100 and $2,300—placing it firmly in the ultra-premium segment of the smartphone market.

While the accuracy of these leaks remains uncertain, the repetition of specific technical details across different sources suggests Apple’s foldable iPhone may be edging closer to reality.