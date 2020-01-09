iPhone Growth in China Defies Market – Shipments Increase by 18.7 Percent in December

iPhone shipments to China increased by 18.7% year-on-year in December 2019. New data China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) indicated the double digital growth.

China Smartphone Sales Fell Overall, But iPhone Shipments Grew

Based on the CAICT data, Bloomberg News) estimated that Phone shipments to China hit 3.18 million units in December 2018. The iPhone 11’s release helped drive the boost. In a note published on Thursday, Analysts at Oddo commented that the level of growth was “quite positive” as there is currently no 5G iPhone.

Apple’s performance is particularly positive given that overall phone sales in China fell in December. Total shipments were at 30 million units, according to the data. This marked a 13.7 percent decrease from the same period in 2018.