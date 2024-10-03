iPhone Guest Mode Could Support Multiple Apps, Apple Patent Suggets

A new patent (US20240330491) filed by Apple suggests the company is working on a new Guest Mode for the iPhone. This potential feature would allow iPhone owners to decide which apps and features are accessible when their device is used by someone else.

According to the patent, the guest mode will enable users to limit access to multiple apps and features on the iPhone. So, if you’re handing your iPhone to someone else, they can only use what you allowed them to.

The patent also shows that when setting up the guest mode, users will be able to select which apps and features will be accessible. Also, the mode won’t be limited to apps only but will perhaps work on a deeper, app-specific level, like granting access to documents or photos.

In addition to controlling access on the device itself, the patent indicates that permissions could be managed remotely from another Apple device, such as an iPhone or iPad. This could allow users to adjust guest mode settings in real time, even from a different device.

As a reminder, iPhones already have the Guided Access feature. However, Guided Access is severely limited as it only allows for one app to be used at a time. The potential introduction of the new Guest Mode would drastically improve this, as it would allow your iPhone to be fully functional in someone else’s hands while you retain control over what they can access.

Since this information comes from a patent document, we can’t tell when (or if) this feature will become available to the public. We’ll update you as soon as we have more info, so stay tuned.