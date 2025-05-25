Weekly App Finder: Turn Your iPhone or iPad Into a Stream Deck

If you want to turn your iPhone or iPad into a stream deck for your Mac, yes, there’s an app for that. It’s called Mobility, and it works just like a physical stream deck. You can open apps, run shortcuts, control utilities, and even use it as a mini display. It doesn’t need any extra hardware, just a free app on your phone and Mac.

It’s also great for giving old iPads or iPhones a new use. Setup is simple, and while it may need a few permissions tweaks, it’s a smart and affordable option for most people.

Mobility, an App That Transforms Your iPhone or iPad Into a Mac Stream Deck

Mobility, by Polish developer Mariusz Jakowienko, does everything a stream deck does, and more. The best part: you won’t need to spend a dime on new hardware.

And, if you’re worried your hardware may be too old for the app to work, fret not. Mobility supports iOS and iPadOS from versions 15.6 over — that means it’s compatible with devices from a whole decade ago. Therefore, the app is a great excuse to give old iPads and iPhones a new life as a stream deck.

Mobility Features: Apps, Quick Actions, Shortcuts, and even a Sidecar Replacement

Like physical stream decks, Mobility allows your iPhone or iPad to hold buttons for multiple functions. You can open apps, run quick actions, and it even supports workflows from the Shortcuts app. It has its own macro creation tool as well, allowing you to run multiple apps, actions, and shortcuts simultaneously.

One thing that makes Mobility stand out from other apps is that it supports a virtual display mode. This won’t be of much use for iPad owners, which can use Sidecar. Those running the app on iPhones, on the other hand, may find this extremely useful. Sometimes you need to have an app permanently open, but a small window does the trick. Why not, then, display it in a dedicated, smaller screen?

Using Mobility Stream Deck App on Your iPhone or iPad

To use Mobility, you’ll need two apps: one on your Mac and one on your iPhone or iPad. The former can be downloaded from Mobility’s website, while the latter is available on the App Store.

When you first open Mobility, it will show you how to pair the devices. After that, the app will ask whether you want an advanced set of buttons, or a more basic one. Don’t worry, you can change that layout later. You’ll also be prompted for some website links. Adding a link in this page creates a button for it in the initial screen.

NOTE Tip: if you use a Firefox-based browser, select Safari as your browser in the initial setup.

After that, the start screen will open. From here, you can select apps, shortcuts, webpages, or utilities. To add those to your stream deck, simply grab them from the right menu to an empty deck space. You can add new features by clicking Add App, Install Shortcuts, Add Link, or Add Utility, on the top menu.

Don’t worry if you run out of space. You can click New Page to add more buttons, and just swipe through screens.

To use your iPhone (or an older iPad model that doesn’t support Sidecar) as an additional screen, click Extend Display. You’ll be able to configure the device as any additional screens you have, in System Settings > Displays. The feature is pretty decent for basic usage, but has its limitations. Don’t expect it to work as fast as wired monitors, Sidecar, or even when using AirPlay with other Macs, though.

Workaround for Permissions Issues

Mobility requires a few permissions to work. Firstly, it will ask you to allow accessibility features. After that, it should prompt you to approve new ones when you press a button that requires additional permissions.

Bear in mind, though, that this may not always work as intended. In my tests, I have found that Automation permissions, required for the buttons to work, weren’t asked by default. Unlike other permissions, Automation can’t be added manually: apps only appear in the list when they request this access. The workaround I used was to start Mobility through Terminal. Here’s how to do that:

Time needed: 5 minutes Open Finder and navigate to where Mobility is installed. That’s usually in the Applications folder. Right-click (or hold Control, then click) on the Mobility icon and select Show Package Contents. A new folder will open. Navigate to Contents/MacOS/, right-click MacMobility, and select Get Info. A dialog will appear, with file details. Near the top, there’s a Where field. Take notice of the path written here. You can ignore the name of your startup disk (usually, Macintosh HD) in this path. Open Terminal and type the following command:

/PATH/TO/THE/MACMOBILITY/FILE/MacMobility

As an example, if the app is installed in the Applications folder, this will simply be /Applications/MacMobility.app/Contents/MacOS/MacMobility. MacMobility should open, asking for permissions again. This time, however, it will show that Terminal is the app asking for permissions. Grant the requested access, and you’re good to go. Some permissions will require you to quit the app for them to work. If this happens, don’t worry, simply repeat step #5.

Stream decks aren’t extremely expensive, but they aren’t exactly cheap either. And, if you have an old device gathering dust, why not save some money? Spending $15 to turn your iPhone or iPad into a stream deck, just by downloading an app, seems much better. Unless you really need the clicky button feeling, that is.