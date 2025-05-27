iPhone May Adopt 200MP Camera Like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra

Apple is testing a 200-megapixel camera sensor, potentially signaling a major upgrade in iPhone photography. The leak comes from Digital Chat Station, a known source on the Chinese platform Weibo with a history of accurate Apple-related information. If true, this would align Apple with Samsung and other smartphone makers already using 200MP sensors in their flagship models.

While the leak offers no timeline, the sensor is likely being evaluated for a future high-end iPhone. Samsung introduced its first 200MP camera with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and continues to use the technology in its S24 and upcoming S25 Ultra. Apple, meanwhile, has stuck with 48MP sensors for recent iPhone Pro models and is expected to continue that trend with the iPhone 17 series. A 200MP sensor could arrive after that, possibly beyond the iPhone 18 Pro generation.

Why Apple Might Go 200MP

A 200MP main camera offers sharper images, more cropping flexibility, and improved digital zoom without adding new lenses. Samsung’s use of this sensor has enabled up to 4x lossless zoom, a feature Apple could replicate to streamline or even eliminate short-range telephoto lenses on certain models. It could also serve as a way to bridge the gap between wide and 5x zoom lenses on Pro variants.

The move would mark Apple’s response to industry trends. Brands like Xiaomi, HONOR, and vivo are already using 200MP sensors, particularly in periscope zoom setups. Apple’s adoption of similar hardware suggests a shift toward higher-resolution imaging as a standard.

Technical Trade-Offs Still Exist

Higher megapixel counts can hurt low-light performance, as more pixels often mean smaller pixel size. Samsung counters this with nona-binning—merging nine pixels into one to retain image quality. But another issue remains: shutter lag. The time needed to process such large images can delay the shot, a problem seen in Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra line. Apple will need to address this to ensure a smooth user experience.

According to Digital Chat Station, Apple is still in the testing phase. There’s no confirmation this hardware will make it into a shipping product anytime soon. But if Apple decides to move forward, it would mark a significant step toward competing more directly with the image resolution and versatility seen in top-tier Android phones.