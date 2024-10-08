iPhone Mirroring May Expose Employees’ Personal Info

A big privacy bug has been found in the all-new iPhone Mirroring feature, which exposes employees’ personal information to their employers. The issue, identified by Sevco, affects devices running macOS 15.0 Sequoia and iOS 18.

This glitch makes private iPhone apps show up in company app lists by accident when people use iPhone Mirroring on their work computers. This could reveal sensitive information about employees’ personal lives, including health conditions, dating preferences, or the use of VPNs in countries with internet restrictions.

For companies, this could be a data liability risk, violating privacy laws such as CCPA and exposing them to litigation and regulatory enforcement.

Apple has been notified and is working on a fix. In the meantime, experts recommend that employees avoid using iPhone Mirroring on work computers, and companies should communicate this risk to their staff.

The technical root of the problem lies in how iPhone app metadata is stored on Macs when using the mirroring feature. This metadata becomes accessible to corporate IT systems that collect software inventories.

Sevco has also notified enterprise software vendors and customers who may be affected by this issue. When Apple fixes the problem, businesses should quickly use the solution and consider deleting any employee information they accidentally got.

Both employees and employers are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.