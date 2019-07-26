iPhone Photography Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the 2019 iPhone Photography Awards were announced Thursday. Italian Gabriella Cigliano won the Grand Prize for her stunning photo, shot in Zanzibar.

iPhone X Captured Winning Photography

Ms. Cigliano’s photo, Big Sister was shot on an iPhone X. She explained:

Last year I spent a month in Wasa, Tanzania, teaching a class of young, curious and amazing guys. Before heading back to Italy we stopped in Zanzibar, where this photo was taken. I still wonder how could I capture that exact moment in all its beauty. I was just observing, a few meters from them, but they were probably more curious about me than I was about them, and that’s probably why the girl was looking at me. We couldn’t talk much, except for a few words in Swahili I had learned in the previous weeks, but those kids could definitely talk with their eyes. It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in my life, and I’ll keep it in my memories forever. The best part was showing them and their mums the photos, for some it was the first time they were seeing their faces, and their excitement was unexplainable, unfortunately my iPhone was in their hands and I couldn’t capture that!

Diogo Lage won the Photographer of the Year prize for a photo shot on the beach in his homeland of Portugal. He used an iPhone SE to capture his winning image.

‘Off The Charts’ iPhone Photography Awards Entries From Around the World

The iPhone Photography Awards launched in 2007. This year judges received thousands of entries from over 140 countries. Jury member Cary Hazlegrove, said: “The 2019 entries were off the charts great. Astounding work that pulls the planet together through photographs.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his congratulations to all the winners: