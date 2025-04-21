iPhone Price Hike? Trade War Could Still Impact Apple

Apple may soon feel the heat from a deepening trade conflict between the U.S. and China. While the tech giant has temporarily avoided direct tariff blows, the broader ripple effects of escalating tensions could force Apple to raise iPhone prices or shift production out of China—both costly moves.

President Trump is reportedly urging other nations to cut trade ties with China. That kind of pressure invites retaliation, and China is already signaling it won’t stay passive.

President Trump has paused new tariffs on U.S. allies for 90 days, but he’s ramping up duties on Chinese goods to 145% and pressing partners to restrict trade with Beijing. China is pushing back. In a statement to CNBC, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce warned of “resolute reciprocal countermeasures” if global trade deals threaten its interests. The ministry called out what it sees as “unilateral bullying” by the U.S. and warned the international system risks falling into the “law of the jungle.”

Apple’s Supply Chain at Risk

Apple’s supply chain is caught in the crossfire. Most of its iPhones are assembled in China, and its access to key components depends on Chinese exports. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stressed that the situation is becoming “highly unpredictable” if the U.S. convinces others to join in. In his post on X, Kuo wrote:

“This CNBC report may suggest that tariff risks for Apple could escalate significantly, making the entire situation highly unpredictable… Apple would need to establish more non-China iPhone production lines to meet demand in markets beyond the U.S., meaning the tariff risks… would become immeasurable and entirely uncontrollable.” — @mingchikuo

Apple is currently protected by a tariff exemption, thanks in part to Tim Cook’s relationship with Trump. But as we reported earlier, that exemption is temporary. Trump denies granting exemptions at all, calling them “buckets,” and insists Apple’s relief is tied to national security reviews on semiconductors—not tariff leniency.

Still, tariffs are looming. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that semiconductor-related duties are on the way, likely within weeks. Trump went further, saying the tariffs could be imposed as early as next week. The White House has backdated investigations into semiconductor security, which experts say is just a pathway to push tariffs through without open negotiation.

Market Response and What Lies Ahead

The market has responded. Apple shares jumped briefly when the exemption news broke, rising from $198.15 to $211.44. But that was short-lived. Shares have since fallen below $191, showing investor concern that the worst isn’t over.

If tariffs hit and Apple stays in China, you’ll likely see higher iPhone prices. If it moves production, costs still rise—just more slowly. The logistics are complex, and the shift would strain margins in the short term.

Tim Cook’s diplomacy may have delayed the hit, but it hasn’t defused the risk. With exemptions fading and China promising retaliation, Apple’s exposure deepens. A price hike looks less like a possibility, and more like a countdown.