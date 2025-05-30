iPhone Sales Slightly Picked Up in China in April 2025

After a steep 50% drop in March, non-Chinese smartphone makers are showing early signs of recovery in China, according to new figures from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Though the CAICT report hasn’t been officially released, Reuters reviewed the data, which shows that foreign-branded smartphone shipments in China reached 3.52 million units in April. That’s only slightly higher than the 3.50 million recorded in April last year. But considering March’s drastic slump, even a small gain offers a glimmer of hope.

The marginal increase comes amid a tough second fiscal quarter for Apple, which saw its revenue in China dip 2% compared to the previous year. Earlier, Counterpoint Research reported a 7.7% year-over-year drop in iPhone sales during Q1 of 2025.

Apple Adjusts Strategy Amid Competition

Faced with stiff competition from Chinese smartphone brands that often benefit from state-backed subsidies, Apple has responded by slashing prices. According to Reuters, major e-commerce platforms in China recently offered discounts of up to ¥2,530 (around $350) on the latest iPhone 16 models.

While the recovery is still fragile, the April figures suggest that Apple’s pricing strategy may be helping the company stabilize its position in a critical market. It’s not a dramatic turnaround, but it could mark the beginning of a slow comeback.