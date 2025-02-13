iPhone SE 4 Case Leak Reveals It’ll Have the Action Button

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4 has been partially revealed through a leaked case design by accessory maker Spigen. The leak briefly appeared online before being removed, but you can still have a look via the archives, confirming several rumors about the fourth-generation iPhone SE, including the addition of an Action Button.

The leaked images suggest Apple is replacing the traditional mute switch with an Action Button, a feature first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro. This customizable button lets users assign various functions, such as opening the camera, toggling Focus modes, or launching shortcuts.

The iPhone SE 4 will adopt an iPhone 14-inspired design, moving away from its predecessor’s iPhone 8-like appearance. It will feature a full-screen display with a notch but will not include the Dynamic Island seen in higher-end models.

The physical home button is being dropped in favor of Face ID for biometric authentication.

Apple’s adding the Action Button and other cool features to the SE series, showing they’re stepping things up while keeping prices reasonable. The iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a solid, future-ready pick for budget buyers.

The official announcement is expected soon, possibly within a week’s time.