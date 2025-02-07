iPhone SE 4 Could Launch As Soon As Next Week

Apple’s next iteration of its budget-friendly iPhone SE line could be unveiled sooner than expected. Recent reports from reliable industry insider Mark Gurman suggest that the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E?) may be announced as early as next week, most probably through a press release rather than a dedicated event.

This timeline means that the release might happen much earlier than earlier estimates, which is expected in April 2025.

The rumored iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring several notable upgrades to the series compared to iPhone SE 3. Iit may feature a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, a big improvement over the current model’s 4.7-inch LCD screen.

The design is said to be inspired by the iPhone 14, with Face ID and removal of home button with Touch ID. Additionally, the device is rumored to include an improved camera system, possibly a 48MP main sensor, and the A18 Bionic chip, which is also powers the iPhone 16 series.

It may indicate the company’s intent to compete more aggressively in the mid-range smartphone market, especially when Samsung just revealed the Galaxy S25 series and Google expected to release Pixel 9a.

All this being said, Apple has not officially confirmed any of these details, and as with all pre-release information, plans can change.

